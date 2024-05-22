D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: Abington Heights at Crestwood Class 2A final preview capsule

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 2A

3-ABINGTON HEIGHTS (15-3) at 1-CRESTWOOD (17-3)

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Advance to states: 1.

How they got here: Abington Heights defeated Dallas, 12-7, and beat Wyoming Seminary, 11-7. Cestwood beat Tunkhannock, 19-1, and beat Scranton Prep, 14-7.

What's ahead: The champion advances to the PIAA Championships to play the fourth-place team from District 1. The District 1 concludes May 29.

Players to watch:

Abington Heights — Allie Rothenberger; Bella DeRiggi; Caly Yankow; Marley Gilboy; Jenna Schoenberg; Sadie Gilbert; Sophia Santarsiero, goalie.

Crestwood — Jordan Andrews; Hannah Ziegler; Jackie Gallagher; Morgan Koons, goalie.

The buzz: Crestwood won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship and has won three straight District 2 Class 2A titles. ... Crestwood defeated Abington Heights, 9-8, in two overtimes during the regular season. ... The two teams also met in last season's District 2 championship game that Crestwood won 12-8. ... Abington Heights is seeking its first District 2 championship. ... Crestwood is averaging 14.1 goals per game and has given up 5.9. ... Abington Heights has scored in double-digits in five of its last six matches.