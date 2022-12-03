Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark will face his former team for the first time when the Jaguars come to town tomorrow, but he isn’t feeling any special motivation.

Chark, a 2018 second-round pick of the Jaguars who played with them through last season, said his only focus is on staying healthy after missing most of this season and most of last season with injuries.

“I’ve missed six games, so at this point every game is circled on the calendar,” he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I just want to get out there and show myself what I can do. I’m happy that I was able to get back in time to play in this game, but yeah, for me really, every game’s the same. It’s the season’s coming to an end, we have a chance to push further, we’ll see how that goes, but I just want to go out there and showcase my talent and help this team win ’cause we can.”

The Jaguars have had the worst record in the NFL two years in a row, but this year they’re showing signs of improvement, and Chark said he’s happy for his former teammates.

“It’d be good to see those guys and be able to compete against them,” Chark said. “I’m proud of how that team is much better than what [they were] the past few years. Similar situation to here as far as competing and being in games, so I think it’ll be a good game. It’ll be fun.”

D.J. Chark says “every game’s the same” as he prepares to face the Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk