D’Anton Lynn teaching style is an undeniable plus for USC football

The USC football season might not be a resounding success, but it should be a lot better than 2023 because of D’Anton Lynn. The new defensive coordinator is clearly a lot more competent than Alex Grinch. Low bar? Yes. Still: Lynn has a humility and a big-picture perspective which should give USC football a huge upgrade over Grinch and the previous defensive coaching staff.

USC analyst Josh Webb wrote this about Lynn:

“UCLA safety Kenny Churchwell loved his approach and how Lynn prefers to ‘go slow’ and wants to make sure things are ‘perfect.’ For Churchwell, this was an opportunity to learn from a person who knows not only how the NFL operates, but also how to find success in today’s NFL. Unlike a lot of coaches, Lynn seems to be content to take his time and make sure players are grasping the concepts he is using. If they aren’t, (LA Times UCLA beat writer Ben) Bolch highlighted how Lynn does something that few coaches will allow due to ego.

“’That approach led to several days in spring practice when D’Anton backed off his intention to cover new concepts because he didn’t feel like players had grasped what he already taught. Listening closely wasn’t the issue given their teacher’s credentials,’ wrote Bolch.

“Read that again and soak it in. A coach decided his players weren’t comfortable enough with the new concepts, so he did not put them in a position to fail. Alex Grinch could learn a lesson or two from this quote, and it’s stuff like this that gives me a true gut feeling that Lynn is going to be a revelation for USC going forward. This is a coach that’s not afraid to stand up to a head coach and say ‘we are changing everything if you hire me,’ while at the same time being humble enough to tell his players, ‘we can put this concept on hold until we, as a team, grasp it better.’”

