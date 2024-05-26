Czechs end men’s hockey world title drought at home

Host Czechia won its first men’s hockey world championship in 14 years, denying Switzerland its first title in a 2-0 final Sunday.

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored with 10:47 left.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf added an empty-netter after Swiss goalie Leonardo Genoni was pulled.

Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal posted a 31-save shutout for the Czechs in Prague.

The 14-year title drought was the longest for Czechia since it began competing independently in 1993.

In the bronze-medal game, Sweden beat Canada 4-2, earning its first medal since 2018 and ending its longest medal drought since World War II.

Canada won gold or silver at the previous four worlds.

The U.S. lost in the quarterfinals to Czechia and last had a top-two finish at a standalone worlds in 1950.