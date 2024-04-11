The CW Network to exclusively broadcast final eight races of NASCAR Xfinity Series this fall

BURBANK, CA (April 11, 2024) — The CW Network today announced it will be the exclusive broadcast home for the final eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series this fall. Live coverage begins on Friday, September 20 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The series continues through the fall with the final seven Xfinity Playoff races of the season, culminating in the Xfinity Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 9. All of the races will be produced by NBC Sports, with Rick Allen serving as lead race announcer alongside analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte, and NBC Sports’ Vice President of Motorsports Jeff Behnke overseeing production.

“As The CW prepares to be the new broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, we want to thank our partners at the league and at NBC Sports for welcoming the network into the NASCAR broadcast family and for the early opportunity to showcase these thrilling final eight Xfinity Series races of the season,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “We can’t wait to give racing fans an early preview of all the exciting action the NASCAR Xfinity Series has to offer on The CW and we look forward to establishing the network as a new destination for live motorsports.”

“We have incredible media partners who collaborate at an exceptional level to showcase the excitement of live NASCAR racing,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Media and Productions. “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start as the home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the help of NBC Sports and continuing to deliver our fans thrilling on-track action.”

“We have a great partnership with NASCAR and welcome The CW to the family of NASCAR broadcasters,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “This sneak peek of NASCAR Xfinity Series races will continue to feature NBC Sports‘ critically acclaimed NASCAR production while assisting in the transition for fans to watch the Xfinity Series on The CW full-time in 2025.”

Composed primarily of NASCAR‘s younger, up-and-coming drivers, the NASCAR Xfinity Series features the sport’s future stars often competing side-by-side against NASCAR’s biggest names — many of whom earned their stripes and won championships in the Xfinity Series. NASCAR Xfinity Series races in some of the nation‘s largest markets — from Chicago to Dallas to Miami — and at the sport’s most iconic tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and the series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Starting in 2025, The CW Network will become the exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, extending through the 2031 racing season. The CW will broadcast 33 live NASCAR Xfinity Series races annually, along with practice and qualifying events each weekend. For the first time in series history, every NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television with additional content available through The CW’s digital platforms. Also in 2025, all NASCAR Xfinity Series races and ancillary content will be fully produced by the Emmy Award-winning NASCAR Productions group, in close collaboration with The CW Network.

Below are the start times for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races airing on The CW this fall (all times ET). Race start times subject to change.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

7 p.m. Pre-race coverage

7:30 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas Speedway

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway

3:30pm Pre-race coverage

4 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Roval

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m. Pre-race coverage

7:30 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway

3:30 pm Pre-race coverage

4 pm Race start

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

7 p.m. Pre-race coverage

7:30 p.m. Race start