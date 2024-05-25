Current and former Bengals make top free agency value signings list

The Cincinnati Bengals had a pretty well-received offseason overall, between adding notable free agents to reloading on talent through the draft.

At least one of the moves has been tabbed as an excellent value by an expert, too.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently tabbed the best value free-agent deals of the offseason and Cincinnati’s deal with running back Zack Moss made the cut:

The Bengals basically signed a quality starting option for a third of what Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs got with their average annual salaries. Moss also came in under the likes of fellow free agents D’Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary, Derrick Henry, Antonio Gibson, Austin Ekeler and DeeJay Dallas in total contractual value.

Moss’ major hints of production at his last stop made him easily worth the two-year deal worth $8 million the Bengals gave him on the market. Now, he’ll pair with the explosive sophomore Chase Brown in a committee approach that better fits the new-look offense and could produce big numbers.

As an aside, former Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd’s deal with Tennessee made the cut too. Given what Cincinnati fans know about his relibaltiy, it’s not hard to see why the one-year, $4.5 million deal to help along a developing quarterback looks like a fantastic value.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire