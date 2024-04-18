Curators move forward on plan for $250 million in improvements to Memorial Stadium

Capitalizing on the momentum of the University of Missouri's Cotton Bowl victory, the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted to move forward on $250 million improvement to Memorial Stadium.

The board met at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

The project is expected to be complete for 2026 football season in time for 100th anniversary of the stadium in October 2026.

The board in a resolution voted to engage DLR Group architects for a fee of $15.8 million and to solicit proposals for a construction manager at risk.

"Now is the time to capitalize on the momentum," said board chairwoman Robin Wenneker in a news conference.

Officlas share the fans' desire for a high standard of excellence.

There shouldn't be any disruptions during construction, said Nancy Girton, interim athletic director.

"In the SEC, if you're standing still, you're falling behind," Girton said.

The plans include up to 160,500 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.

The development of 14 field-level open-air suites and two new club sections, including a field-level 300-person Rock M Club built directly under the historic Rock M Hill behind the current north end zone is another aspect of the plan.

The renovations could add up to 51 new suites total, including 28 cabanas featuring large social spaces in covered settings. New premium spaces will also include loge seating options and mezzanine club luxury outdoor seats.

The historic Rock M will be preserved.

Improved restrooms, concessions, sound and lighting also will be part of the project.

Further enclosing the north end of the stadium and adding a variety of new premium seating options along the north edge of the stadium along with other upgrades throughout the facility is designed to enhance the experience for fans.

It's a historic day, said MU head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

"It's a big dream and a bold investment and it's going to take every single one of us to deliver," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri S & T shares highlights

Missouri S & T highlights began with a report by university police chief Doug Roberts, who told the board about a January incident during referee training, when student Jack Lackman collapsed after shooting a basketball. Student Lucas Stone performed CPR and retrieved a defibrillator. Staff member Lance Ringhauser and Stone administered shocks to Lackman to revive him.

Lackman was at the meeting with Ringhauser.

Chancellor Mo Dehghani also told the board about a $120 million BioPlex project.

There's also a tech hub, a 14-county economic development collaboration that is expected to have a $34 billion. impact.

Dehghani told the board about the successful launch of a student-designed satellite on March 4.

A new 32,000-square-foot Welcome Center will open in 2025, Dehghani said.

MURR project

The board approved a $34 million MU Research Reactor Lab Expansion project, funded by third-party contracts.

The project will consist of an 8,000-square-foot addition to the reactor building to house new hot cell lines for increased production. A second floor will be used for hot cell maintenance access and a penthouse for mechanical equipment.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

