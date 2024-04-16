Cunha 'one of the most pivotal members' of Wolves' squad

[BBC]

It was extremely good to see Matheus Cunha starting again for Wolves on Saturday - and it was even better to see him score twice against Nottingham Forest.

Wolves got over 75 minutes from the Brazil forward at the City Ground and hopefully he will be ever present as we head into the business end of the season.

It had been a slow start to life for at Molineux but over 12 months on and Cunha has become one of the most pivotal members of the Wolves squad and I am really shocked not to see more top clubs linked with him.

Obviously you do not want to lose your best players but every week I'm seeing transfer rumours linking Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes with moves away but it is always quiet with Cunha.

I am not complaining, of course, because Cunha is fast becoming the most popular player for most Wolves fans and has been a joy to watch this season.

His double in Nottingham moved him on to 11 league goals, and 13 in total. He has 20 goal contributions including assists and it is the first time he has hit 10 or more goals in a top five European league.

Those numbers would have been even higher if he had been fit throughout February and March. It is a brilliant improvement on his two goals in 17 games last season at Wolves.

It is fantastic to see him back and thankfully it has helped improve the mood among Wolves fans.

After the FA Cup quarter-final exit and VAR decisions going against us, the mood and expectation for the remainder of the season had significantly dropped.

With Cunha back and full returns for Hwang Hee-chan and Neto hopefully not far away, Wolves could end the season on a high and push on next campaign.

Dave Azzopardi can be found at Talking Wolves