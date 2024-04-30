Cubs play the Mets leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (18-11, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-14, third in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -133, Cubs +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets leading the series 1-0.

New York has a 7-9 record at home and a 14-14 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .379 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago is 8-8 in road games and 18-11 overall. The Cubs have a 12-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has eight home runs, 13 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Tauchman has six doubles and three home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-45 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.