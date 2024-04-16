Cubs' farm system tops Bleacher Report expert's prospect rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have a promising future ahead, according to Bleacher Report's most recent MLB farm rankings.

The North Side finished first in Bleacher Report's MLB farm system rankings. Joel Rueter spoke glowingly about the Cubs in his ranking, giving them the highest place and analysis possible.

In his "Prospect Snapshot," he chose to highlight infielder James Triantos, who he ranked as their sixth-best prospect.

"It remains to be seen where Triantos fits defensively, as he didn't look great at third base and is firmly blocked at second base by Nico Hoerner, but his bat is going to be knocking on the MLB door in no time," Reuter wrote. "The 21-year-old hit .417/.495/.679 with 11 extra-base hits and nine steals in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League, and he is off to a scorching start at Double-A."

Reuter ranked seven Cubs' farm system prospects as "Tier 1" players. According to his story, Tier 1 players are "Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list, which will publish later this week."

The Cubs' seven Tier 1 players are the most by any MLB team on Reuter's list. And those prospects include Cade Horton, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Shaw, Kevin Alcántara, Owen Caissie, James Triantos and Ben Brown. Reuter ranked Moises Ballesteros a Tier 2 prospect, and Jefferson Rojas and Alexander Canario were both Tier 3 prospects.

Canario and Crow-Armstrong are the only two prospects from the list who have scratched the surface of the major leagues. Canario has been called up for one game this season; Crow-Armstrong played in 13 games in 2023.

