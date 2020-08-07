Cubs-Cardinals opener in St. Louis postponed after another positive COVID-19 test

ST. LOUIS — The opener of the Chicago Cubs’ three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday has been postponed.

Another positive COVID-19 test from the Cardinals clubhouse led to the postponement, MLB announced. The game was postponed to “allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process,” the league said in a statement.

The Cardinals have been off for nine days after 13 members tested positive last week in Milwaukee, including seven players. Players who were quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel flew back Wednesday and the team had a light workout at Busch Stadium.

Cubs starter Jon Lester said last week he believed the series in St. Louis would be postponed, but MLB decided to return play this weekend. Whether the rest of the series will now be canceled is unknown. The Cubs were awaiting word from MLB on the next step.

The Cubs-Cardinals rivalry is one of the best in sports, and the series finale is scheduled for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. The rivals have met 2,420 times since their first game in 1892, and have packed ballparks in both Chicago and St. Louis for several years.

Friday would have been the first ever meeting without any fans inside the park, and many fans flocked to the restaurants at Ballpark Village outside Busch Stadium just to soak in the atmosphere.

The Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak has been tough for some fans, who like everyone else in baseball were anxious for the restart.

“I’m sure a lot of us are devastated,” said Michelle Remspecher, of Ballwin, Mo., as she and her husband, Mike, had lunch in the Cardinals Nation restaurant. “We are a baseball town.”

But a baseball town without any baseball to watch has made some fans anxious, wondering when — or if — the Cardinals will be able to play next. Remspecher said she wasn’t sure the season could continue without MLB strictly enforcing the health and safety protocols.

“I watch some games, and there are no masks on during the national anthem,” she said. “And how come players who are not in the game are crammed together in the dugout instead of sitting in the extended dugout?

“I don’t know if they can continue because everyone has become complacent. If MLB wants to continue, the commissioner has to get serious about the social distancing and the extended dugouts and the high-fiving. I don’t blame the Cardinals. I blame the commissioner. He needs to oversee this better.”

At the Sports and Social Club across from Busch Stadium, 41-year-old Cardinals fan Chris Campbell of St. Louis said it was “a little disappointing” to hear the game was postponed, but added he was “more concerned for the health and safety of the players.”

Campbell doesn’t blame Cardinals players for the outbreak, calling it the “luck of the draw” and an unfortunate coincidence. And despite the scheduling issues caused by the outbreak, he said it shouldn’t affect the team’s ability to win this year, even throwing in a gratuitous shot at the Cubs.

“Hopefully we can make them up, and if we do we’ll probably go 14-0,” he said. “And if we make them up against the Cubs, surely we’ll go 14-0 against them. Originally we thought the game was canceled because the Cubs were scared of us.”

The Cubs were back at their hotel waiting for direction Friday afternoon. Busch Stadium was mostly empty, though the sound of former Cardinals broadcaster Jack Buck yelling “Go crazy, folks” was blaring over the loudspeakers outside the ballpark on a loop, along with other calls of Cardinals games by announcers Mike Shannon, John Rooney and Harry Caray.

The Cardinals gift shop was still open, and fans could buy an official Cardinals mask for $30 or a stuffed FredBird doll with the mascot wearing a mask.

On one rack was a T-shirt with three words: “Beer. Birds. Baseball.”

On Friday, they could’ve added one more word: Bummer.

