Cubs add left-handed reliever Jeff Belge in trade with the Rays

The Cubs traded left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady to the Rays in exchange for left-handed reliever Jeff Belge, the team announced.

To make room on the 40-Man roster, RHP Jacob Waguespack has been transferred to the 60-Day Injured List. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 18, 2024

Belge, 26, has been working in the minor leagues since 2019. He moved his way up the Rays' ranks into their Double-A team, where he's played the last two seasons.

This season, he's appeared in 11 games in relief, pitching 15 innings. He holds a 4.20 ERA, notching 17 strikeouts and eight walks thus far into the season. He also holds a 1.133 WHIP.

The Red Sox initially drafted Belge in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB entry draft.

As for Lovelady, he pitched in seven games for the Cubs this season. In 5.2 innings pitched with the North Side, he allowed five runs, giving him a 7.94 ERA. He struck out six batters while walking two in his short stint with the Cubs.

