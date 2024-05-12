Cubs activate Kyle Hendricks, set to start him in Pirates series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs activated starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks from the 15-Day IL on Sunday. It’s expected that he’ll get the start right away in the team’s series finale against the Pirates.

Hendricks was initially placed on the IL with lower back pain on Apr. 23. He made two rehab starts in the minors, and gave up three runs in 9.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and just three walks.

Hendricks struggled in his limited major-league work this year. Over five starts, Hendricks put up a 12.00 ERA with a 2.095 WHIP, 16 strikeouts and seven walks. In 21.0 innings he surrendered eight home runs.

To make room for Hendricks on the major-league roster, the Cubs optioned relief pitcher José Cuas to Triple-A Iowa. Cuas has pitched 8.0 innings over six appearances, and has a 9.00 ERA with a 1.750 WHIP, eight strikeouts and three walks.

