Cubs activate Jameson Taillon, Patrick Wisdom from injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs announced the team activated starter Jameson Taillon from the 15-day injured list and Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

In a reciprocating move, the Cubs optioned Hayden Wesneski and Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa.

The #Cubs today activated RHP Jameson Taillon from the 15-day IL and INF Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day IL. In corresponding moves, RHP Hayden Wesneski and INF Miles Mastrobuoni were optioned to @IowaCubs. pic.twitter.com/8H41S8UOpa — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2024

Taillon has yet to pitch this season since dealing with back strains that kept him on the injured list.

He recently completed his second game in Triple-A Iowa during his rehab stint. He pitched 3.5 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Wisdom, like Taillon, has also yet to play this season. He landed on the injured list with a back strain on March 28. Wisdom has competed in six games during his rehab stint in Iowa, hitting .391 in the minor leagues.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.