Cubs activate Drew Smyly, option José Cuas to Triple-A Iowa ahead of series opener vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs have altered their active pitching staff ahead of Saturday night's opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, with veteran Drew Smyly being activated off the injured list, the club announced.

Smyly, who will be back in action for the first time since being placed on the injured list with a right hip impingement on April 23, will replace José Cuas, who has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Now in his third season during his current stint with the Cubs, Smyly pitched to mixed results out of the bullpen through nine games so far in 2024.

Smyly has posted a 4.97 ERA with five walks and 11 strikeouts over 12.2 innings, with a 4.63 FIP and 1.342 WHIP that mark measurable improvements over his final numbers in 2023.

Turning 35 next month, Smyly will add left-handed depth to the Cubs bullpen as the North Siders hope the southpaw regains much of what the club saw out of him through 2022 and the first half of 2023.

As for Cuas, the 29-year-old right-hander will head to Iowa once again after posting mixed results himself in his latest stint.

After cruising through three straight scoreless appearances upon returning to the big league roster on May 11, Cuas was tagged for three hits and four runs, three of them earned, in an outing against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Cuas has posted a 7.43 ERA over nine games with the Chicago Cubs this year, with six walks and 14 strikeouts.

After the postponement of Friday night's game, the Cubs will take on the rival St. Louis Cardinals for the first time in 2024 at Busch Stadium, with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. local time.

