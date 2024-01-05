CU Buffs offer 2025 three-star wide receiver Emmanuel Choice

Head coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado football staff continue to work hard on the recruiting front in hopes of building their roster out for the future.

On Thursday, the Buffs offered another player in the class of 2025, three-star wide receiver Emmanuel Choice.

Choice, who announced his offer on X, is listed at 6-4 and 190 pounds. The Lancaster, Texas product is ranked as the No. 58 WR in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He also has offers from Georgia Tech, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas State and Texas, so several in-state schools have recruited him hard so far.

The Buffs’ 2025 recruiting class has suffered a few decommits, including four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who was one of Coach Prime’s first big gets after he was hired.

Nonetheless, Boulder should be an appealing destination for Choice and other talented class of 2025 high school prospects.

