Advertisement

BREAKING: Four-star WR Winston Watkins Jr. decommits from Coach Prime’s Buffs

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
103

Four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., a 2025 recruit who committed to Colorado just one day after Deion Sanders was hired last December, is no longer a Buffs pledge.

As first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday morning, Watkins has made the decision to decommit from CU.

The Florida native is the No. 13 ranked WR and the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2025 class (247Sports Composite). He owns a total of 22 college offers, per Fawcett.

Colorado’s 2025 class is back down to two commits, four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder.

Here’s how social media reacted to Watkins’ decommitment:

Further reading

READ: What Coach Prime had to say following Colorado’s senior day loss

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire