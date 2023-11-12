BREAKING: Four-star WR Winston Watkins Jr. decommits from Coach Prime’s Buffs

Four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., a 2025 recruit who committed to Colorado just one day after Deion Sanders was hired last December, is no longer a Buffs pledge.

As first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Sunday morning, Watkins has made the decision to decommit from CU.

The Florida native is the No. 13 ranked WR and the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2025 class (247Sports Composite). He owns a total of 22 college offers, per Fawcett.

Colorado’s 2025 class is back down to two commits, four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder.

Here’s how social media reacted to Watkins’ decommitment:

Winston Watkins Jr. decommits from Colorado. https://t.co/N7TxZcQAbN — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) November 12, 2023

The Winston Watkins decommitment is not a worry to me. We’ve seen the success Prime has had getting portal receivers immediately Carry on — Mile High Matt (@MileHighMatt12) November 12, 2023

Colorado loses Winston Watkins Jr. https://t.co/wZjWNvTqV4 — Colorado on Athlon (@BuffsonAthlon) November 12, 2023

BREAKING: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 WR Winston Watkins has announced he has decommitted from COLORADO pic.twitter.com/4wrUHaSMCA — Rivals (@Rivals) November 12, 2023

Two recent losses on the recruiting trail from committed players. That's why you need to win games like yesterday and Stanford. The little things add up. — Silver Buff (@silver_buff) November 12, 2023

