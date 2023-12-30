Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Eze sends hosts ahead

(Action Images via Reuters)

Crystal Palace host Brentford in the Premier League in a clash that could have ramifications for the teams at the bottom of the table. The Eagles head into the game in 15th just three points above the relegation zone while the Bees sit one place, an one point, above them in the table.

Palace are in need of a victory. Since November 4th they’ve gone eight league games without one though have performed admirably during that run recording draws against Man City and West Ham. However, three points would end their barren run and ease some of the pressure on Roy Hodgson.

The come up against Brentford at an ideal time as well. The Bees have lost four games in a row and look a shadow of their former selves. This close match-up could be just what they need to reignite their season.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Eze, Olise, Mateta, J Ayew.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ghoddos, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Wissa, Jensen, Lewis-Potter.

39' GOAL! - Eberechi Eze puts Palace ahead just before the break (CRY 2-1 BRE)

14’ GOAL! - Michael Olise scores equaliser for hosts (CRY 1-1 BRE)

2’ GOAL! - Keane Lewis-Potter pokes the Bees ahead early in the game (CRY 0-1 BRE)

Crystal Palace FC 2 - 1 Brentford FC

15:48

CLOSE! Brentford almost score a calamitous own goal. Pinnock sends a heavy pass back to Flekken, who rushes across his goal to slide the ball behind. It might have been going wide, but the goalkeeper didn't want to take a chance.

15:48

Yellow Card Sayed Saman Ghoddos

15:47

There will be six minutes of additional time.

15:47

Lewis-Potter appears on the left and lifts a cross over to the right to Roerslev. He gets to the byline and looks to direct a pass back into the middle of the box, but it is poor and Henderson claims.

15:46

Janelt is back on the pitch and will be able to continue. The break allowed both teams to grab some refreshments before the final few minutes of the half. There should be plenty of additional time.

15:44

Janelt is down after a tough challenge from Clyne. Palance put the ball off the pitch to allow the Brentford man to have treatment.

15:40

Assist Tyrick Kwon Mitchell

15:40

Jensen wins a free-kick around the halfway line and takes it quickly, sending a pass down the right to Lewis-Potter, who is quick to react. He then whips a cross in looking for a team-mate, but it is poor and Henderson punches the ball away.

15:37

Mateta holds up a throw-in from Clyne and chips a pass back to Olise on the right. He slows down the play before looking to send a cross into the box, but it deflects off a Brentford defender and straight to Flekken.

15:36

Eze and Olise combine before the latter lays a pass down the wing to Clyne. The right-back lofts a cross into the box, but Zanka gets there before Ayew and heads it away. The Eagles will be hoping that Mateta will be able to challenge for it in the middle as he was well away from the ball on this occasion.

15:34

Each of the last three Premier League games between Palace and Brentford have finished 1-1. It is unlikely that this meeting will end the same way, with chances at either end of the pitch.

15:33

PENALTY SHOUT! Lerma gets onto the end of a cross from the right and heads it down to Ayew. He gets there first, with Zanka making contact with the striker. He goes down, but nothing is given. Zanka is furious with the Palace attacker.

15:31

There is a lot of energy around Selhurst Park. The Eagles press well, with Olise forcing Collins to slice a clearance straight off the pitch. Collins will be looking to have a better start to this game after making two errors leading to goals against Wolves.

15:30

CHANCE! Jensen's corner is cleared away with ease by Olise, but Brentford still have possession. Ghoddos whips a cross onto the head of Collins, who directs his effort across the goal and wide.

15:28

Olise is trying to make things happen for Palace. He switches the play over to Ayew, who plays a quick one-two with Mitchell on the left. The forward then looks for Mateta with a cross, but the striker can only flick it back to Flekken.

15:27

Eze and Clyne combine on the right with six passes, playing it between each other waiting for an opening. They are then forced back. There is some frustration in the middle of the box as Mateta was ready for a cross.

15:24

Jensen clips a cross from the right over to Ghoddos, who knocks a header across the box to Norgaard. He tries to get a shot away but cannot make contact with the ball on the stretch.

15:22

Jensen has been heavily involved on his return to the Brentford side. This time the midfielder gains possession on the right after some good work from Wissa, but his curling cross is poor.

15:21

SAVE! Brentford almost take the lead for a second time. Jensen finds Roerslev, who gets beyond Mitchell on the right. He sends an inviting cross towards Lewis-Potter, with the Englishman blasting a low effort straight at Henderson, who collects it on the second attempt.

15:19

CHANCE! Palance have all the momentum at the moment. Mateta does well in possession before sliding a pass across to Lerma. He takes a touch of his feet and takes a shot from outside the box, but it goes straight into Flekken's gloves.

15:15

Goal Michael Akpovie Olise

15:13

Mitchell is used to getting up the pitch to contribute to Palace's attack from left-back, but he will have to be careful today. Roerslev is getting forward whenever possible and already has an assist to his name.

15:12

Eze uses some good footwork to shift the ball onto his left foot outside the box before unleashing a shot. His goal-bound effort deflects behind off Pinnock. He then sends the following corner straight into the gloves of Flekken.

15:12

Palace play some quick passes down the left before Mitchell sets it back to Andersen. He goes direct with a ball down the middle, but it is too far away from Mateta and Brentford have it back.

15:10

Very early frustrations from some of the Palace players. Ayew and Olise give fouls away in Brentford's half in quick succession.

15:09

It is a horrible start for Palace. They have won just one of their last nine Premier League London derbies at home (drawing two and losing six), beating West Ham 4-3 in April. Their four goals in that match accounts for 57 per cent of their total scored across these nine games.

15:07

The VAR check took over three minutes to allow Lewis-Potter's goal, but there is a loud cheer from the away end when the announcement was made that it would stand.

15:03

Goal Keane William Lewis-Potter

15:02

Palace get this Premier League clash under way. Olise and Eze get the ball rolling.

14:58

All five Premier League meetings between Palace and Brentford have been drawn – it’s the only fixture in the competition’s history to see the first five meetings end level. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

14:46

Brentford make two alterations to the side that lost 4-1 to Wolves in their last match. Jensen came off the bench in the Bees’ previous outing after missing five games through an injury but starts today. He replaces Yarmoliuk in the midfield. Frank also decides to add an extra defender to the side, with Zanka coming in for Maupay, who is on the bench.

14:42

Hodgson names the same team that started Palace’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their last outing. Edouard leads the Eagles’ scoring charts with six goals in the Premier League and is back on the bench after missing the previous three matches through injury. Many Eagles fans have also been calling for Franca to start, but he is among the substitutes again.

14:38

BRENTFORD SUBS: Neal Maupay, Frank Onyeka, Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Myles Peart-Harris, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley, Valintino Adedokun.

14:38

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Zanka, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos; Keane Lewis-Potter, Yoane Wissa.

14:34

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: James Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews, Jairo Riedewald, David Ozoh.

14:34

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards, Eberechi Eze; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew.

14:30

Brentford have been a model of consistency since coming into the Premier League for the first time in the 2021-22 season. However, Thomas Frank’s men are having a difficult spell after losing their last four matches. The Bees’ previous defeat was the worst in their run, with Wolves thumping them 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Mario Lemina opened the scoring for the away side before Hwang Hee-chan doubled their advantage 12 seconds after the hosts restarted play. Yoane Wissa got one back moments later, but a second for Hwang and a goal from Ricner Bellegarde helped Wolves to a comprehensive victory. Brentford have now lost six of their last seven and will be looking to make sure they avoid a battle against relegation. They are just four points above the drop zone and have Tottenham, Manchester City, and Liverpool in their first five Premier League games in 2024.

14:30

Palace are going through a tough run of form in the Premier League and are winless in their last eight outings, with their previous victory coming against Burnley at the start of November. The Eagles looked to be moving in the right direction, drawing back-to-back games against Manchester City and Brighton before their trip to Chelsea. However, Noni Madueke struck a late winner from the penalty spot after Michael Olise cancelled out Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener. The loss against the Blues was their ninth of the campaign, with manager Roy Hodgson coming under increased pressure in his second stint in charge. Palace have dropped to 15th during their poor run and are now only three points ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town in the relegation zone.

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford at Selhurst Park.

14:00

