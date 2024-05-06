Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United: Analysis

[Getty Images]

It wasn't too far fetched to think Manchester United could put pressure on Aston Villa for a Champions League spot but that dream ended rather abruptly.

Erik ten Hag's side have now won just once in their last seven matches and that was against relegated Sheffield United.

Having slid down the Premier League table and now in eighth place, United are at risk of missing out on a place in Europe completely.

A seventh place finish is needed to at least secure Conference League action or victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final would cement a Europa League spot.

With Chelsea attempting to salvage what remains of the season, they now sit level on points with a United side who have lost 13 times for the first time in the Premier League.

With title-chasing Arsenal travelling north to Old Trafford on Sunday, United must drastically up their performance or risk being heavily beaten again.