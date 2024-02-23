'Their crowd is incredible': Caitlin Clark credits Indiana basketball, Assembly Hall fans

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team met their match Thursday against Indiana.

Clark, the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball, had 24 points in an 86-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Bloomington. During the game, Clark was seen chirping with the IU bench.

"Basketball is competitive, that's what it's all about ... (IU coach) Teri (Moren) said some very nice things to me after the game ... I have all the respect in the world for them," Clark said.

Despite the loss, Clark credited the sold-out crowd at Assembly Hall.

"This is a great environment to come and play basketball. Their crowd is incredible," she said. "They were tenacious. It helps when there's 17,000 people screaming for you."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana women's basketball: Iowa's Caitlin Clark has respect for IU