Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal

Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field ahead of Lionel Messi’s record-breaking goal in the World Cup semifinals, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Although it is not clear, it is presumed that Manzukic got ejected for arguing with a ref or was dismissed by head coach Zlatko Dalić.

The penalty kick from Messi made him the top scorer from Argentina with 11, surpassing former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta’s 10 goals.

🔥 ¡MESSI EL MÁXIMO GOLEADOR DE ARGENTINA EN COPAS MUNDIALES! 🔥 👏 Con su gol ante #HRV, ya son 1️⃣1️⃣ goles del crack argentino y supera los 🔟 de ‘Batigol’ 😎 ¿Sus goles guíarán a #ARG hacia la #FIFAWorldCup?#ElMundialLoEsTodo #ARGvsHRV pic.twitter.com/YM2SzVBLhn — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) December 13, 2022

Before becoming a coach for Croatia, Mandžukić competed as a forward for the Vatreni, scoring the overtime game winner against England in 2018 to send the team to the World Cup final. Mandžukić is also tied with Ivan Perišić for second-most international goals by a Croatian with 33.

Midway through the second half, Argentina leads Croatia 3-0 as Julian Alvarez scored a brace for La Albiceleste.

The winner of Tuesday’s semifinals will face the winner of Morocco and France in the final.