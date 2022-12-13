Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal

207
Julia Elbaba
·1 min read

Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field ahead of Lionel Messi’s record-breaking goal in the World Cup semifinals, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Although it is not clear, it is presumed that Manzukic got ejected for arguing with a ref or was dismissed by head coach Zlatko Dalić.

The penalty kick from Messi made him the top scorer from Argentina with 11, surpassing former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta’s 10 goals.

Before becoming a coach for Croatia, Mandžukić competed as a forward for the Vatreni, scoring the overtime game winner against England in 2018 to send the team to the World Cup final. Mandžukić is also tied with Ivan Perišić for second-most international goals by a Croatian with 33.

Midway through the second half, Argentina leads Croatia 3-0 as Julian Alvarez scored a brace for La Albiceleste.

The winner of Tuesday’s semifinals will face the winner of Morocco and France in the final.

Recommended Stories

  • Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Lionel Messi bent over, clutched his left hamstring and appeared to grimace, immediately spreading panic through the soccer world but especially among all Argentines. Was he going to have to come off early in the World Cup semifinals? Before long, Messi was producing perhaps the best performance of his record-tying 25 appearances at the World Cup, leading Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday's final.

  • Croatia's 'golden generation' nears end after World Cup

    Argentina was a step too far for a Croatia team that reached back-to-back World Cup semifinals and shocked Brazil along the way in Qatar. Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 3-0 win at Lusail Stadium Tuesday and moved a step closer to lifting the one major trophy that has eluded him. Croatia will play France or Morocco in the third place playoff, but it is time to look ahead to the next generation.

  • World Cup scores, updates: Lionel Messi leads Argentina to final with 3-0 rout of Croatia

    Lionel Messi is now just one win away from a World Cup trophy that's eluded him his whole career.

  • World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

    Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar.

  • Lionel Messi took a photo with 12-year-old Julian Alvarez a decade ago, then linked up for 3 goals in the World Cup semifinal

    Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez have led Argentina to the World Cup final. But before they were teammates, Álvarez was a young fan in awe of Messi.

  • Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home

    Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar...

  • Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline. Croatia's red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation's greatest ever player. Argentina's boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium, honoring an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup.

  • Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

    RABAT (Reuters) -Morocco's national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities. "Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in an emailed statement. Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semi-final game against France but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

  • This World Cup Could Finally Decide Whether Messi or Ronaldo Is the GOAT

    For the last two decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the game of soccer. Here’s how they compare.

  • One Arab Government Isn’t Rooting for Morocco at the World Cup: Its Neighbor

    (Bloomberg) -- As Arabs across the globe rally behind the Moroccan soccer squad that has beaten some of Europe’s best players to win a historic place in the World Cup semi-finals, one country isn’t cheering along: Its next-door neighbor.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Pers

  • How Argentina outmanoeuvred Croatia’s magic midfield to reach the World Cup final

    <strong>Argentina 3-0 Croatia</strong>: A switch to 4-4-2 left the Albiceleste able to control the centre of the park even without the ball, before the attack had the cutting edge to destroy their European opponents

  • Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

    Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the game. “Following the recent restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of flights provided by Qatar Airways,” it said.

  • World Cup 2022 scores, updates: France vs. Morocco

    Can France become the first team in 60 years to go back-to-back?

  • Secret to Argentina's run to the World Cup final: More than just Messi

    After 16 years of upheaval and incoherence, Lionel Messi finally has some help.

  • England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

    Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.

  • Moroccan soccer fans face scrapped Qatar flights

    STORY: The cancellations, which Royal Air Maroc (RAM) blamed on the Qatari authorities, left travellers downcast.However, it did not dampen a party mood in the North African country before Wednesday's match against France, Morocco's former coloniser and now home to many Moroccan players.Thousands of Moroccans have already travelled to Qatar and hundreds more had raced to buy tickets at the last minute, with RAM promising more tickets on 30 extra flights. But a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

  • Here's How Expensive and Complicated it Is to Drive in Japan

    Ever wonder how Japan — a country with a population one-third the size of the U.S., on land roughly the size of California — has grown such an incredibly vibrant automotive culture, full of enthusiast offerings and niche products, not to mention all those limited editions? A lot of it comes down to Japanese drivers buying new cars far more often than Americans do.

  • France forced into two changes for World Cup semi-final with Morocco

    Les Bleus continue their bid to defend their title against Morocco on Wednesday evening

  • Auburn drops four ranks in newest coaches poll

    The Tigers now sit at No. 18 after their loss to Memphis on Saturday.

  • Charles Barkley, Kevin Durant Make Big Donations To HBCUs

    Two big-name Black athletes are making big donations to HBCUs, at a time when just how much ballers owe—or don’t—to the institutions is the subject of debate. Kevin Durant, perhaps the DMV’s most famous current athletic export, said on Monday that he’s donating $500,000 to Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically Black college. Durant was born in the nation’s capital and raised in the adjacent Prince George’s County, where Bowie sits, and his donation is slated to outfit the school