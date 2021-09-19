Crimson Tide stay at No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after close win over Florida

The Crimson Tide snuck away with a win by only two points in Gainesville, as Alabama took down another ranked opponent on the road.

Week 2 of college football is now in the books and with it went a lot of highly anticipated ranked matchups and renewed rivalries.

The rankings are beginning to plateau, but there are a few interesting changes in the latest installment of the AP Top 25 poll.

Full AP Top 25 Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 3-0 1,547 (59) – 2 Georgia 3-0 1,492 (3) – 3 Oklahoma 3-0 1,385 +1 4 Oregon 3-0 1,302 -1 5 Iowa 3-0 1,1,298 – 6 Penn State 3-0 1,197 +5 7 Texas A&M 3-0 1,158 – 8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,145 – 9 Clemson 2-1 1,074 -3 10 Ohio State 2-1 976 -1 11 Florida 2-1 930 – 12 Notre Dame 3-0 874 – 13 Ole Miss 3-0 717 +4 14 Iowa State 2-1 664 – 15 BYU 3-0 603 +8 16 Arkansas 3-0 537 +4 17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 -1 18 Wisconsin 3-0 513 – 19 Michigan 3-0 456 +6 20 Michigan State 2-1 389 +9 21 North Carolina 3-0 306 – 22 Fresno State 3-0 201 +23 23 Auburn 2-1 166 -1 24 UCLA 2-1 142 -11 25 Kansas State 3-1 127 +8

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Arizona State, No. 24 Miami.

Others receiving votes:

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

