Crewe midfielder Thomas signs new deal

Crewe Alexandra midfielder Conor Thomas has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Thomas has made 78 appearances for the League Two side since signing from Cheltenham Town two years ago.

The 30-year-old former Coventry City and Swindon Town player had a loan spell at Liverpool as a teenager, without playing a senior game.

His new deal will keep him at Crewe until the summer of 2026.

Crewe face Doncaster in a two-legged play-off semi-final after finishing sixth in the league table.

They will host the first leg on Monday, 6 May before the return at Doncaster on 10 May.