Cowgirls add a pair on signing day

Apr. 17—The University of Wyoming women's basketball team added a pair of student-athletes to its recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

Logann Alvar and Lana Beslic both inked with the Cowgirls and will join the team this summer.

Alvar is a 6-foot forward out of Douglas and spent the past two seasons at Casper College. The Kelly Walsh graduate was a named to the All-Region IX team this season and helped the T-Birds to back-to-back NJCAA National Tournament appearances.

Alvar started all 35 games for Casper last season, finishing second on the team at 11.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. She also led the T-Birds in rebounds at 5.9 and averaged 2.4 assists.

"We are excited to add Logann to our Cowgirl Family," UW coach Heather Ezell said. "She is a Wyoming native that knows what it means to play for the brown and gold. She has the ability to do multiple things at the post position, and that will mesh well with our motion offense."

Beslic is a 5-foot-8 guard out of Split, Croatia, and spent last season at the Western Reserve Academy in Ohio. She played for the KAZL Split in the Croatia-Premijer Liga in 2022-23, averaging seven points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 19 games.

Beslic played for the junior Croatian National Team from under-14 to U-20, helping win the U-18 European Championship in Division B in 2023. In six games at the European Championships, Beslic averaged 10 points, six rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Croatia.

"We couldn't be happier to be adding Lana to the Cowgirl Family," Ezell said. "She comes from a great prep program, and her experience at the international level will make it an easy transition for her into our system."