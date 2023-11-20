Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb listed as questionable, coach Mike McCarthy said ankle injury 'not of high concern'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showed up in the team's injury report Monday. He still has a chance to play Thursday. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CeeDee Lamb has an ankle injury, but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy pressed the brakes on serious concern for his star receiver.

The team didn't practice Monday, but the receiver was listed as limited when the team released its estimated injury report. When McCarthy spoke to reporters, he said the ankle injury isn't "of a high concern because it's Monday."

So when the team actually practices Wednesday, that's when the coaches and team will know whether the injury warrants more angst.

Lamb had a relatively quiet game by his standards, hauling in six receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did so on the heels of four consecutive games with 117 receiving yards or more and three straight games with 11 catches or more.

He is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,013) behind Tyreek Hill, who has 1,222. Lamb is the third-ranked receiver in fantasy with an average of 21.5 points per game this season.