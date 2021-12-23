Cowboys Roster: Every player set to hit free agency in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are in the throes of a playoff hunt. Soon to be officially awarded a ticket to the tourney, the club has done an excellent job in managing rookies and veterans in their efforts to put together top offensive, defensive and special teams units. The front office, led by personnel man Will McClay and money man Stephen Jones have finally put together a roster and practice squad that can be considered elite in all three phases and they’ve been a competitive window for the organization.

Things change from year to year though and through several decisions made each season, the club has a handful of players who are set to test free agency this coming offseason, whenever the journey ends. If it is completed by hoisting a sixth Lombadri trophy, one can imagine the price tag on several of these players to skyrocket. There’s always a tax for Super Bowl winning free agents, but the Tampa Bay Bucs brought their band back together for another run this year. Who knows, that fate could await Dallas should they win it all.

Still, a combination of expiring rookie deals, short-term veteran agreements and one-year prove-it deals aligns for Dallas to have 24 free agents to tend to. While some are restricted (three years of service) or even Exclusive Rights (two years or less of service) free agents, the majority of this list are players who are unrestricted free agents and can sign with any NFL club.

Randy Gregory , Age 30 , EDGE , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 82.4

2022 Pro Bowl Alternate

Jayron Kearse , Age 28 , S , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 77.7

Dalton Schultz , Age 26 , TE , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 76.6

Bryan Anger , Age 34 , P , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 73.4

2022 Pro Bowl

Michael Gallup , Age 26 , WR , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 72.3

Connor Williams , Age 25 , LG , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 70.6

Malik Hooker , Age 26 , S , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 70.4

Cedrick Wilson Jr. , Age 27 , WR , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 69.3

Malik Turner , Age 26 , WR , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 67.6

Dorance Armstrong Jr. , Age 25 , EDGE , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 64.4

Ty Nsekhe , Age 37 , RT , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 62.9

Jeremy Sprinkle , Age 28 , TE , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 61.3

Carlos Watkins , Age 29 , IDL , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 61.0

Noah Brown , Age 26 , WR , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 60.3

Damontae Kazee , Age 29 , S , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 60.2

Maurice Canady , Age 28 , CB , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 56.6

Corey Clement , Age 28 , RB , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 56.4

Leighton Vander Esch , Age 26 , LB , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 53.0

Brent Urban , Age 31 , IDL , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 47.4

Keanu Neal , Age 27 , LB , Void , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 38.3

Mitch Hyatt , Age 25 , RT , ERFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): N/A

Francis Bernard , Age 27 , LB , ERFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 73.3 (ST)

Luke Gifford , Age 27 , LB , RFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 61.4 (ST)

Jake McQuaide , Age 35 , LS , UFA , 2021 PFF Grade (thru W15): 55.9 (ST)

