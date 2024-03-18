Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott's contract, add $4 million in cap space

The Cowboys haven't extended quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, but they have tweaked it.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted Prescott's $5 million roster bonus to a signing bonus in order to create cap space. The move also involved adding void years to Prescott's contract and the result is $4 million in cap space for the current season.

Prescott's cap number for the 2024 season is now $55.455 million and the void years mean the Cowboys will continue to carry him on their cap even if he were to move on after the 2024 season.

An extension would mean that Prescott would be on the roster while counting against the cap and the contract restructuring doesn't preclude such a deal from coming together at some point this offseason, but it remains to be seen if there will be action to go with the talk about a new deal in Dallas.