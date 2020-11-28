Cowboys-Ravens game pushed to December 7 due to COVID outbreak

The Cowboys are coming off of an embarrassing 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving. They were set to have another Thursday game with the Baltimore Ravens next week, but those plans have now been altered.

The Ravens have had a spike in COVID cases following their Week 11 game. At least a dozen players and staff members have all tested positive for the virus which has forced the NFL to push back their Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers again from this Sunday to Tuesday after they were set to square off Thursday. Now, it has also rescheduled their showdown with the Cowboys to December 7.

Our #DallasCowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens will now be played on Monday, Dec. 7 at 4 pm CT. 📰 https://t.co/Z55k6fdeBG pic.twitter.com/JmkVOku8J3 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 27, 2020

The Cowboys have been affected by COVID as well lately, just not to the level of the Ravens. Quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this month before being added back to the active roster on November 18. Even running back Ezekiel Elliott had his battle with the virus during the summer.

This gives America’s Team four extra days to prepare for the Ravens and try to salvage what’s left of the 2020 season, which from the looks of things won’t be a whole lot.

