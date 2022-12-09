Cowboys planning nearly $300 million renovation for AT&T Stadium

“Jerry World” is getting an upgrade.

The Dallas Cowboys are planning up to $295 million worth of renovations to AT&T Stadium in the coming years in what will be the biggest upgrade to the stadium since it opened in 2009, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

The upgrades won't “radically alter the general look and feel” of the iconic stadium, per the report, but rather will upgrade technology, refurbish premium spaces and update “back-of-the-house” services.

While there isn’t a timeline, the goal is to have the upgrades complete ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America. AT&T Stadium is one of the hosts of the event, which will be split among Canada, the United States and Mexico.

AT&T Stadium has been one of the busiest stadiums in the league since it opened nearly 15 years ago. It has hosted Super Bowl XLV in 2011, the NBA All-Star game in 2010, WrestleMania, a Canelo Alvarez bout, the 2014 NCAA Final Four and more. It also hosts the Big 12 championship game every season and a number of neutral-site football games throughout the year.