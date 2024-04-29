Cowboys are officially spinning the block with Ezekiel Elliott with 1-year deal for $3M

One year after releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott because his decline in production didn’t match his high salary, the Dallas Cowboys are officially spinning the block with two-time NFL leading rusher and third all-time leader in franchise history.

Elliott, who played last season with the New England Patriots, has agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million, including $2 million guaranteed, per a source.

Elliott is scheduled for 8 a.m. physical with the Cowboys Monday morning to consummate the deal.

His return to the Cowboys has been opening secret since two sides met for dinner last Wednesday one day before the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elliott and his agent Rocky Arceneaux have been talking since late March but the reunion gained steam over dinner at Dee Lincoln’s restaurant while the Cowboys front office was engaged in draft meetings.

But owner Jerry Jones openly talked about Elliott being part of the team’s plans on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It’s one reason why the Cowboys, who were targeting running backs in the draft, did not force the issue.

Every time it was their turn to pick those chose another player ranked higher on their draft board.

Elliott will return as the team’s starting running back as the most accomplished and more experienced member of a position group that includes the unheralded likes of Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor and free-agent signee Royce Freeman.

The Cowboys also added Missouri running back Nathaniel Pete as an undrafted free agent on Sunday.

Jones said he saw enough for Elliott with the New England Patriots last season that he can be considered as possible answer at starting running back for the Cowboys.

Elliott led the Patriots last season with 642 rushing yards on 184 carries with three touchdowns. He also had a team-high 51 catches for 313 yards and two scores.

“I know this, I saw as recent as the end of the year, I saw Zeke play,” Jones said. “And I will tell you he’s good enough to be a starter.”

Jones said Elliott would be a positive influence in the Cowboys locker room.

“He’s a positive influence at all times,” Jones said on Saturday. “Not one time, even in maybe some critical times, has he been anything but a positive and a winning influence as a teammate and member of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s a big plus that he has. So anytime…he’s outstanding in that area.”

“Listen, I don’t want to get into that because I’m not sure what all we’re touching on here in terms of the rules. The bottom line is that he’s a positive. He’s a positive. I think he can be positive for this team.”

In seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott rushed for 8,904 yards and 71 touchdowns on 2,065 carries. He also caught 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.