Cowboys News: Offseason grades, late-round draft prospects, Horn’s fit

With their most expansive free agency in franchise history, has Dallas been successful in their moves? Cowboys Wire graded all the moves made and what they will mean for 2021.

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn provided optimism about possibly being drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 10 overall selection. Do the Cowboys need to look for a linebacker? What direction should they go in the late rounds? All this and more in News and Notes.

Why Jourdan Lewis could be the most underrated move the Cowboys made this year :: Blogging the Boys

Link Many were surprised when the Cowboys decided to resign cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a three-year $13.5 million deal. However, the signing could pay dividends for Dallas with the variety of ways that Dan Quinn deploys his slot corners. Just how much could Lewis benefit from the addition of his new defensive coordinator? -- JN

https://twitter.com/HelmanDC/status/1378023369841512451?s=20

Grading Tracker: All Cowboys moves, departures through 2 weeks of free agency :: Cowboys Wire

Link As the dust begins to settle on free agency, our own K.D. Drummond takes a look and every move made. and every move not made, by the Cowboys and grades each transaction.

--AH

Mailbag: How Big Of A Need Is LB? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link In the latest edition of the Dallas Cowboys Mailbag, staff writers David Helman and Jonny Auping do their best to answer fan-submitted questions. This edition’s question revolves around the depth at linebacker in Dallas, and the thoughts on the 17th regular season game.

--AH

Jaycee Horn: 'It would definitely be big to be drafted by the Cowboys' :: Cowboys Wire

Link The South Carolina cornerback joined 105.3 The Fan's Nosebleed Seats to discuss his future in the NFL. Horn, arguably the top corner and a candidate for the Cowboys No. 10 overall selection spoke on how it would feel to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

--AH

5 late-round draft prospects the Cowboys should consider :: The Landry Hat

Story continues

Link The Cowboys' potential picks in the first round are well documented but who will they look for on Day 2 and 3? With a premium of late-round picks, Dallas will have opportunities to find diamonds in the rough. Connor Green gives five prospects that could give depth and potential to the defense and possibly adding Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger as a backup to Prescott. --CB

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest winners, losers from Pro Days :: Pro Football Focus

Link PFF goes through the Pro Day circuit to identify which players helped, or hurt, their cases the most with their athletic performances. Normally these events rarely swing teams impressions of prospects, but with no scouting combine and so many players opting out along with limited interaction with teams due to pandemic protocols, these times have more importance than before.

2020 Adjusted Games Lost: Part II :: Football Outsiders

Link For Cowboys fans, seeing their rash of injuries decimate the 2020 season was one thing, but seeing it crystallized in comparison to the other teams around the league is another. The Cowboys are mentioned time and time again in FO’s review of the biggest injuries across each position in terms of adjusted games lost.

1

1