Cowboys News: Offensive storylines galore, Dallas’ excellent scouting

The Dallas Cowboys offense is full of storylines for 2023. Running back Tony Pollard enters his first season as the starter and his situation is one of the best for an offensive player in the entire league. At quarterback, Dak Prescott is poised for a bounce-back year and it’s clear the team has a lot of trust in him with the way the offense is being built under Mike McCarthy.

One interesting story is Hunter Luepke, who forced the team’s hand with the 53-man roster. McCarthy praised the rookie fullback, and made a bold comparison for him. The diamond in the rough is a norm for Dallas, and it’s a testament to the talent recognition the Cowboys have on their staff.

While Pollard is the star of the rushing show, Rico Dowdle is finally getting his big opportunity, and he’s poised to stand out as RB2. How he’s preparing for this moment, backup center discussions and more in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys new offense is putting everything on Dak Prescott, for better or worse :: Blogging the Boys

The offense is always heavily dependent on the quarterback, but it’s going to the next level in Dallas. With all the details focused on Prescott, he’s the catalyst for the unit’s success.

Cowboys’ starting offensive line has no limit. But things can get dicey after that :: The Athletic

A tale far too familiar, the Cowboys have a strong starting offensive unit. That’s never been the concern, but the way it can all come crashing down with a single injury is.

Is T.J. Bass right choice for Cowboys new backup center? :: Voch Lombardi

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has All-Pro comparable for rookie Hunter Luepke :: AtoZSports Dallas

Luepke forced his way onto the 53-man roster in Dallas, and he’s earned high praise from the Cowboys head coach, who made a lofty comparison about the North Dakota State product.

ESPN pitches unhinged Cowboys quarterback trade that defies logic :: The Landry Hat

Dallas is the victim of too many hot takes, and it’s a daily occurrence with America’s Team. The latest is one of the worst in recent memory, claiming a certain quarterback is going to replace Prescott in the future.

10 offensive players in perfect situation to thrive :: CBS Sports

There’s a long list of Cowboys playmakers in great situations to succeed, but Pollard’s place in Dallas takes the cake as he enters the starting role for 2023.

Dak sees offense loaded with speedy "playmakers" :: The Mothership

The weapons are in abundance in the Dallas offense. No one is happier about this than Prescott, who discussed how the speed all around excites him for this season.

Rico Dowdle eager to take on role as RB2 :: The Mothership

There’s always been a sense of hype around Rico Dowdle since he became a Cowboy. This is the first year that can finally come to fruition as he takes over the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

One stat points to the Cowboys as best talent-finders in the NFL :: Blogging the Boys

Up until very recently, Dallas only gained their talent through draft season. Whether it be selections made or undrafted players, the numbers show that the Cowboys’ scouting is king.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire