Cowboys News: Elliott’s future safe, young defenders rising stock, Eagles rivalry

The Dallas Cowboys moving on from Ezekiel Elliott would be difficult when looking at his deal and finding a willing trade partner if they wanted to go that route, which is highly unlikely. Trevon Diggs, Neville Gallimore, and Donovan Wilson have all shown flashes of being building blocks for the Cowboys defense going forward.

Texas native Andy Dalton loves playing with the Cowboys and would consider a return, but is focused on beating the rival Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Former defensive backs coach Kris Richard’s name has come up as a possible Mike Nolan replacement, but looking at how his time in Dallas ended, that might not be the smartest route to go. Is the Cowboy’s current two-game win streak due to better play or simply catching all the right breaks at the right time? That and much more is covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Why Ezekiel Elliott’s status in Dallas will remain safe, no matter how loud his critics become :: Dallas Morning News

Link The rumblings of the Cowboys needing to move on from Ezekiel Elliott have been loud all season long and got even louder after Tony Pollard's performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Calvin Watkins breaks down several reasons why that's a difficult task when factoring in his current deal and finding trade partners. Of course as with almost anything contract related, the topic was first fleshed out here on Cowboys Wire. Here’s our breakdown from mid-November.

Cowboys Nation, Enough With the “Bring Back Kris Richard” Campaign :: Inside The Star

Link Mike Nolan's hybrid defensive scheme hasn't worked the way the Cowboys would have hoped in 2020. This has led to many bringing up a reunion with former Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard to be the new defensive coordinator. Jessie Haynie of Inside The Star dives into why he believes that's not the best route to go when analyzing his time in Dallas.

Ron Widby, punter for Dallas Cowboys' 1st Super Bowl title, dies at 75 :: ESPN

Ron Widby was the Dallas Cowboys punter for five seasons (1967-1971). He was a part of the organization's first Super Bowl team in 1971 and set the franchise record with an 84-yard punt in 1968. Unfortunately, after declining health for years, he passed away on Wednesday.

Three young Cowboys’ defenders whose stock is trending up in 2021, plus a bonus player :: Blogging The Boys

Link Rookies Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore as well as second-year stud safety Donovan Wilson have been bright spots in a disappointing season for the Cowboys in 2020. Also, the return of defensive end Randy Gregory has been a welcomed addition.

Dallas Cowboys: Is it crazy to think that most of this defense will be back? :: The Landry Hat

Link Kenneth Wilson discusses how most of the Cowboys' 2020 defense could be back next season with just a few tweaks to the defensive line.

Cowboys Andy Dalton: 'I love being in Dallas', focused on Eagles :: Cowboys Wire

Link Andy Dalton may very well be wearing a different uniform in 2021, however, the Texas native isn't opposed to being back with the Dallas Cowboys. He isn't thinking that far ahead though, as he's focused on the team's huge matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Big Facts: Defense On Historic Pace; Dalton is 2-0 :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Dallas Cowboys defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, but their defense allowed 33 points, keeping them on pace for the most points allowed in a single season in team history. Andy Dalton will look to keep his undefeated record against the Eagles intact this Sunday.

Draft gems, young starters & 8 more things that worked out for the 2020 Cowboys :: The Athletic

Link CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Neville Gallimore have proven to be three consecutive hits in the 2020 NFL Draft with their contributions this season. Injuries to Blake Jarwin and Ezekiel Elliott have allowed Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard to step up, and both have taken full advantage. Donovan Wilson's stellar second year, offensive line development, and more are covered by Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys point-counterpoint: Better play, or just luckier? :: Blogging The Boys

Link Terence Watson and Tom Ryle debate whether the Cowboy's current two-game win streak is because of better play or more so the product of lady luck.

Cowboys-Eagles Full Of Historic Milestones :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Single-game records, playoff battles, and more have shaped the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry over the last 60 years.