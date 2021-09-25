Cowboys News: Cooper good to go, Elliott elite in primetime, Prescott returns to AT&T

Amari Cooper hasn’t just been dealing with bruised ribs but he suffered a cracked one which certainly isn’t ideal by any means. The seven-year veteran says he’s good to go, however, for the Dallas Cowboys’ showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. As for the defense, they continue to leak depth. Linebacker Keanu Neal was the first blow of the week as he was added to the Reserve/COVID list. Unfortunately, the pass rush was hit also on Friday when Bradlee Anae joined him.

Although Dak Prescott has two games under his belt after missing 11 games in 2020 he hasn’t played in AT&T Stadium since last October. That all changes on Monday night and the two-time Pro Bowler is on the edge of his seat to suit up. Jerry Jones praising the Cowboys for showing resolve, how impactful the NFL debut of defensive end Chauncey Golston could be, and how the numbers say Ezekiel Elliott is the best primetime back of the last 50 years, and more highlight the news and notes.

Report: Cowboys' pass rush takes a hit as Bradlee Anae is added to Reserve/COVID list :: Cowboys Wire

Link The hits just keep on coming for the Cowboys' defense. Neal was added to the Reserve/COVID list on Wednesday, and now, a member of the Cowboys pass rush is joining him. Anae will enter COVID protocol and miss the Cowboys showdown Monday night against the Eagles.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 'I think I'll be good to go for Monday night' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cooper took a shot to his ribs in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and re-aggravated it last week. It turns out he suffered a cracked rib, however, Cooper feels it won't keep him from playing against the Eagles.

Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The expectation was that the Cowboys would snag either of the NFL draft's top cornerbacks Patrick Surtain or Jaycee Horn in the first round back in April. However, both were taken just ahead of the Cowboys who had the 10th overall pick, and the Cowboys moved back two spots to select linebacker Micah Parsons at 12. With his fast start in the first two weeks, David Helman and Nick Eatman discuss if the Cowboys lucked out with Parsons although Surtain and Horn have played well also.

Cowboys vs Eagles: How Dallas matches up against Philadelphia :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys have their first NFC East game of the season on Monday night against the Eagles. Both teams come in at 1-1 and the winner will take the lead in the division. David Howman breaks down how the two sides match up, and in particular, how each defense with deals with the opposing quarterback.

Dak Prescott says first game in Dallas since season-ending ankle injury 'will be exciting' :: ESPN

Link The last time Prescott played in AT&T Stadium he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the New York Giants. On Monday night, he makes his return when the Cowboys host another NFC East opponent, the Eagles. Prescott feels it will be a special moment playing in front of the Cowboys fan base. However, he'll quickly turn his attention to the task at hand which is being effective against the Eagles' defense.

Six things we want to see from the Cowboys against the Eagles :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys have an important three-game homestand ahead, with two division opponents. First on the menu are the Eagles and the winner of this Monday Night Football matchup sets the tone early on in the NFC East. From identifying the role of Parsons, continuing the two running back approach or the defense getting turnovers, Tom Ryle identifies six things that need to be a part of the Cowboys game plan.

Jerry Jones encouraged by Cowboys’ ‘resiliency’ in face of early challenges :: Dallas Morning News

Link The Cowboys have suffered a few injuries and dealt with several COVID issues so far this season. Despite this, Dallas has battled each of its first two opponents down to the last possession and could very well be a missed offensive pass interference call in Week 1 away from being 2-0. Team owner Jones has recognized how his team has been able to weather the storm while getting key contributions from players who haven't been on the roster long.

Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys host the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3. The primetime stage has been productive for Elliott as he has the highest yards per game averaging for a running back since 1970 during that slot. Could Elliott have his breakout performance of 2021 running the ball soon?

Chauncey Golston’s Debut Could be Impactful for Cowboys vs Eagles :: Inside The Star

Link The Cowboys' defense took multiple hits this week with Neal and Anae going on the Reserve/COVID list. They'll be getting back their third-round defensive end Golston who hasn't seen action since the start of training camp due to a hamstring issue. Jess Haynie breaks down how his contribution in the run game, if effective, could be vital in Week 3.

