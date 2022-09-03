There could soon be a new Cowboy in town. Even if this is far from his first rodeo.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that contract negotiation have commenced with veteran tackle Jason Peters.

Peters had a physical with the team on Friday, and he had (per Moore) a “very productive round” of meetings with team officials.

At 40, he would become the second-oldest player in the NFL, behind only 45-year-old Tom Brady. Peters entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted free agent. He played tight end. The Bills made him into a left tackle — and he thrived.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro spent five seasons with the Bills and 11 with the Eagles. Last year, Peters started 15 games with the Bears.

The Cowboys are preparing to start rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith, 21, next Sunday night against the Buccaneers. Peters becomes a potentially useful insurance policy at the position. If he’s got enough gas left in the tank.

Cowboys, Jason Peters commence contract negotiations originally appeared on Pro Football Talk