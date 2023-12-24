Cowboys' gift keeps giving, as Amari Cooper sets Browns record for single-game receiving yards

Cooper had 150 receiving yards and a TD in the first 18 minutes Sunday vs. the Houston Texans

Amari Cooper was practically free when the Dallas Cowboys decided they needed to trade him.

The Cleveland Browns sent the incredibly low price of a fifth-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick swap for Cooper prior to the 2022 regular season. The Cowboys might have some regrets. So do plenty of other teams.

Cooper has been great for the Browns, just like he was for the Cowboys and the Raiders before that. Cooper set a Cleveland franchise record with 265 receiving yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, to go with 11 catches and two touchdowns. Josh Gordon held the previous yardage record with 261.

Cooper's day is also the highest-scoring fantasy game by a wide receiver this season, with his 46 points surpassing DJ Moore's 45.

A 75-yard touchdown catch by Cooper from Joe Flacco put the Browns up 14-0 early in the game. His big start pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season.

Incredibly, he's the first Browns receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. All for the price of a fifth-round pick and moving back in the sixth round a bit. That's a heist.

Cooper later made a ridiculous catch on fourth down along the sideline:

Cooper is consistently and quietly among the best receivers in the NFL every season. It's his seventh 1,000-yard season in nine years in the NFL. Maybe more amazingly he hasn't even reached his 30th birthday.

He should have a few years left as a top receiver in the NFL, too. Hopefully the Browns sent the Cowboys a Christmas card this month.