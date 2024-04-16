Cowboys’ Cooks, Kendricks to battle Saints players… in cornhole

Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a man of many talents. The wide receiver known as “The Archer” is a licensed pilot in his spare time but is ready to get back to running routes and catching touchdown passes from Dak Prescott.

Eric Kendricks is the Cowboys’ newest addition, a Pro Bowl and All-Pro linebacker who’s played nine years in the league. He’ll reunite this season with his former coach Mike Zimmer, who is now the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

But first, both will step onto a competition field of a different sort, to take on members of the New Orleans Saints in the American Cornhole League (ACL)’s Superhole Celebrity Series.

Cowboys' Brandin Cooks and Eric Kendricks will display a different skill set when they take part in the American Cornhole League's celebrity SuperHole series in New Orleans Saturday with six other NFL players. The event airs on ESPN2 at 9 pm CT. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 16, 2024

Cooks will square off against Saints quarterback Derek Carr, and Kendricks will face New Orleans wide receiver Juwan Johnson in an event to be aired live on ESPN2 this Saturday night. Bills defensive lineman Daquan Jones will also go against Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, and New England wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will battle Buffalo offensive lineman Dion Dawkins; all NFL stars will be paired with current ACL pros in a bracket that will ultimately crown the Superhole V champion.

The NFL has been well represented in the ACL’s Celebrity Series in years past. Ex-quarterback Doug Flutie won back-to-back championships in Superhole II and Superhole III in 2021 and 2022.

This weekend’s Superhole Celebrity matches will take place Saturday night in the New Orleans metro area, with tickets available to the public.

