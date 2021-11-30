Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb says he will play in Week 13 against Saints

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 12 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a concussion suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs the week prior. After going through meetings last Monday and showing no setbacks on Tuesday and Wednesday, the thought was he might have a chance to play on Thanksgiving.

Lamb would sit out, though, and the Cowboys went with Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson as the starting receivers in Thursday’s loss. However, after practicing on Monday, Lamb confirmed he would play against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb confirms to us he will play this week vs. Saints. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 29, 2021

The Cowboys leading receiver in 2021 did everything he could to pull off a miracle and get back on the field against the Raiders just four days after his concussion, but he wasn’t quite right to do so.

“I wasn’t feeling like myself, kind of something still lingering around,” Lamb said. “I couldn’t describe what it was and I knew at that moment I wasn’t mentally nor physically prepared.”

The return of Lamb along with potentially getting back Amari Cooper from the Reserve/COVID list would give the Cowboys their two top pass catchers, and with Dak Prescott struggling over the last few games, the timing is perfect. The Cowboys are looking to get over their recent slump, losing three of their four games.

List

Cowboys News: Elliott hasn't been asked to sit, Tank Lawrence plans to play vs Saints

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.