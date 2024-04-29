Cowboys agree to terms with Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys haven't signed Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons to an extension, but they have reached a deal with another longtime member of the team.

NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with running back Ezekiel Elliott on a contract that will bring him back to Dallas. No terms of that agreement have been disclosed.

Elliott was a 2016 first-round pick by the Cowboys and he remained with the team through the 2022 season. He was released in March 2023 and signed with the Patriots last August. He visited the Cowboys last week to discuss a return to Texas and the expectation was that a deal would come together.

That expectation has become reality and Elliott will likely slot into the top spot on the depth chart for the Cowboys as they lost Tony Pollard in free agency and have not made any other significant moves in the backfield so far this offseason.