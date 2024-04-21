Coventry City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Manchester United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Coventry City FC 0 - 1 Manchester United FC

16:06

16:06

Attempt blocked. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

16:04

16:04

Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:58

15:58

Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

15:56

15:56

Goal! Coventry City 0, Manchester United 1. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.

15:56

15:56

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:54

15:54

Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.

15:54

15:54

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Latibeaudiere.

15:54

15:54

Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

15:51

15:51

Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.

15:46

15:46

Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:45

15:45

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:39

15:39

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

15:38

15:38

Foul by Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).

15:38

15:38

Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a headed pass.

15:36

15:36

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

15:36

15:36

Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Højlund.

15:35

15:35

Foul by Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United).

15:35

15:35

Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

15:31

15:31

First Half begins.

15:00

15:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:30

14:30

