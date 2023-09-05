Courtland Sutton: Seeing Sean Payton's game plan come to life is going to be fun

Head coach Sean Payton will make his Broncos debut at home on Sunday afternoon with a divisional matchup against the Raiders.

Denver started to install Payton's offensive game plan on Monday, an extra day of practice for the season opener. Veteran receiver Courtland Sutton liked what he saw.

"It’s going to be fun,” Sutton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “Even with just the extra day we got, to be able to see the early bits of his game plan and what his idea is, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch it come to fruition on Sunday.”

But one factor that will affect the game plan is Jerry Jeudy’s availability. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury and while Denver’s first injury report won’t be released until Wednesday, Gabriel noted Jeudy was not on the field for Monday's session.

That would make Sutton, Brandon Johnson, and Marvin Mims the team’s three available receivers currently on the 53-man roster.

But Sutton said that he'll be fine with whatever extra attention comes his way if Jeudy can’t play.

“Every time I step on the field, I’m looking to put my best foot forward,” Sutton said. “I would hope that defenses have seen that and understand what I’m able to bring to the table. Being able to go out there and play with that idea that they have to account for me on the field, it’s a fun thing to be a part of.

“I’m going to leave it at that.”

Sutton caught 64 passes for 829 yards with two touchdowns in 15 games last season. With Payton designing and calling the plays, Sutton should be in line for a better 2023 — even if Jeudy isn’t around at the start of the season to occupy defensive attention.