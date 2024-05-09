On the court for a cause returns to Palmer Arena

May 9—DANVILLE — LeStan Hoskins is always one to spread a little joy to the community.

On Saturday, the Mosaic City Church pastor and leader of It Takes A Village Mentorship program is ready to spread a whole lot of joy and positivity.

The second On the Court for a Cause event is set for a full day of fun for the whole family at the David S. Palmer Arena.

"There is going to be a cheer camp, a youth basketball camp and two adult community basketball games and there will be attorneys, educators, pastors and law enforcement," Hoskins said. "We are having people from many different sectors play basketball and to have a family-friendly event where people can take the focus off negativity and focus it on positivity and we want to bring our community together."

The cheerleading camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon for students kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost of the camp is $25 and will include a free T-shirt, three hours of high-level skill development with an award-winning cheer coach, free entry to the Adult Community Basketball Game and a halftime performance from participants.

The basketball camp is for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will run from 1-4 p.m. The guest coach is Schlarman Academy girls basketball coach Kris Bell and the $25 cost of the game will also include a free T-shirt and free entry to the Adult Community Basketball Game.

"It is a whole day event and we are going to support our youth and I think it is a good opportunity," Hoskins said. "The cheerleaders that are in the camp will perform at halftime and there will be a game after the basketball camp where parents can come and see what the kids learned and support them. We are looking forward to a great day.

"I thought it would be a good idea to bring everyone together and bring the kids together to do something positive. That is why we have the cheer camp and get a chance to develop their skills and have their parents support each other."

The main event is the adult games, which will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include local businessmen, city officials and educators. And there will be two games. Some of the players — like Hoskins — played basketball in the past and are ready to return to the court for some fun.

"It's going to be pretty competitive, but some of us have not played in a long time," Hoskins said. "So we just want to come out and have fun and to have people come out of the house. We will have concessions, a live DJ, and a food truck out front, so we are just looking to have fun and a good time."

Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under and children five and under can attend for free.

"I think it is a good cause and it goes to the community," Hoskins said. "I want to have a safe place for people to get together and share their vibes and energies."

It Takes A Village is a mentorship within the school district and it serves five schools: Southview, Meade Park, Mark Denman, Edison and Liberty.

"We see over 100 students and we talk to them about making decisions, emotional and social learning and dealing with things," Hoskins said. "We take them on field trips and have dinner with them. We take a hour or so after the school day to talk to them to see how they are doing. ... We are like family."