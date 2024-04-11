County teams gearing up for Grand Valley Twilight on Friday

Apr. 11—Staff Report

Four Ashtabula County track and field teams are scheduled to compete in the Grand Valley Twilight Invitational on Friday.

Action is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the host school, Edgewood, Conneaut and the Jefferson girls squad are scheduled to participate.

"We look forward to the competition at the Twilight meet," Warriors girls coach Steve Hill said. "The girls won the meet last year under coach [Tyler] Pew, so we hope to repeat. We hope the weather cooperates on Friday."

Pew is now coaching the Conneaut boys squad.

Also competing are: Bristol, Cardinal, Chardon and Lakeview.

"We look forward to another great meet this year," Mustangs girls coach Kurtis Fisher said. "It is always a very competitive meet and the kids always seem to perform well."

The Warriors pulled out a sweep over the Spartans and Mustangs in a tri-meet on Tuesday night at Conneaut.

On the boys side, Edgewood scored 86 points, followed by Conneaut at 33 and GV with 30.

First-place finishers for the Warriors were: Austin Paneto in the 100, 11.27 and 200, 23.81; James Dufour, 400, 58.59; Garret Tracy, 3200, 11:11.96; the 4X100 (45.75), 4X200 (1:36.22), 4X400 (3:52.12) and 4X800 (9:45.99) relay teams; Chris Skwera, pole vault, 9-6 and Brock Fultz, shot put, 41.2.

Wyatt Payne grabbed firsts in the 110, 16.50 and 300, 43.62 hurdles for Conneaut.

GV champions included: Eric Leyda in the 800, 2:12.02; Sam Steimle, 1600, 4:58.40; Austin Miller, discus, 100-1 and Bobby Rogers, high jump, 6-2 and long jump, 20-4.75.

In the girls competition, the Warriors posted 67 points. The Spartans were second with 41 points, while the Mustangs checked in at 37.

For Edgewood, Chloe Hall in the 200 at 27.74; Tammy Liplin, 800, 2:32.34 and 1600, 5:33.72; Morgan Haywood, 100 hurdles, 19.31; the 4X800 girls relay team, 11:19.31 and Taylor Visnosky, discus, 106-7 and shot put, 34-11.5 all claimed firsts.

"The girls did very well at Conneaut under great conditions," Hill said.

The Spartans were led by: Macey McBride in the 400, 1:02.24; Olivia Chase, 3200, 16:58.50; Anna Ring, 300 hurdles, 54.40 and the 4X100 (57.18), 4X200 (1:58.27) and 4X400 (4:37.06) relay teams. They all took first place.

GV's first-places on Tuesday consisted of: Reagan Boiarski in the 100, 12.90 and long jump, 17-0.25; Jocelyn Cozad, high jump, 4-6 and Alex Hunt, pole vault, 8-0.

The Falcons didn't compete on Tuesday night, but coach Andy Preston is looking forward to watching his team in action.

"We're excited to participate in a county invite, and we look forward to some great performances," he said.

Preston and co-coach Kelly Fuhrmann are excited to see Emma Phillips in the 1600 and 3200; Mara Gilman, 1600; Holly Pierce, 100; Gabby Talley, 200 and Abby Feick, shot put and discus, compete.

Pierce qualified for the Division II regional meet last season.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how they develop over the course of the season," Preston said.