Could Steelers LB Kwon Alexander be Pittsburgh’s No. 0?

In two weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week One of the NFL regular season and Pittsburgh has two weeks to take care of their jersey problem.

The problem is running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and linebacker Kwon Alexander both wore No. 26 in the preseason. You can’t go into the season with two players wearing the same number. What to do about it?

Well, Alexander has said he has no issues in parting with the number and has said he would love to wear a single-digit number instead. Would the Steelers go for it?

Recent history says no. Pittsburgh has always tried to stick close to tradition and this includes jersey numbers. But let us be the first to lobby for Alexander to be the Steeler to wear No. 0. The NFL has finally allowed it and it would be a shame to go into the season without a player doing it. And somehow it just fits Alexander and his downhill, aggressive style of play.

