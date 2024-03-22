Could the Seahawks bring back Jamal Adams to play linebacker?

The Seahawks cut safety Jamal Adams on March 5, and he remains a free agent. It brought to an end one of the worst non-quarterback trades in the NFL in recent years.

Have the Seahawks, though, kept the door at least cracked for Adams' return?

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider was asked on his weekly radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710 about "keeping tabs" on Adams and safety Quandre Diggs, who also remains a free agent. The Seahawks have signed a pair of veteran safeties — K'Von Wallace and Rayshawn Jenkins — to replace Adams and Diggs and join returnee Julian Love.

Adams, though, could play linebacker.

“Yeah, I mean when we acquired him that’s what we were thinking, he was a WILL [weakside] linebacker,’’ Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Adams played 518 snaps last season with only 85 at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus. He had 183 in the slot and 208 in the box.

Schneider offered nothing specific about whether the Seahawks would have interest in that.

Adams would cost Seattle far less than what he did upon his ballyhooed arrival in 2020. The Seahawks gave up two first-round picks in return for Adams and a 2022 fourth-rounder, which became defensive lineman Cody Bryant, and they signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension a year later.

Adams made $50 million from the Seahawks and never played a full season, appearing in 34 games and missing 33 with injuries.