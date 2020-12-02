Could the Patriots rescue Tom Brady in a trade with the Buccaneers?

Tom Brady is struggling to win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New England Patriots are struggling to win with Cam Newton.

I want to go ahead and propose a really bad idea that is so crazy it just might happen. It probably won’t. But we’re talking about sports. Let’s have some fun. The idea? The Patriots could trade for Brady during the 2021 offseason.

I understand that Brady has been only marginally better than Cam Newton when looking a how advanced statistics compare the two quarterbacks. I understand that Brady was not particularly good in his final season with New England. And I understand there might have been some love lost between Bill Belichick and Brady during their breakup. But maybe — even in dysfunction — they’re better when they’re together.

Let’s explore how a trade might transpire.

Is it logistically possible?

The two teams couldn't put together a trade until the 2021 offseason begins, though teams begin to negotiate trades, in principle, once the current season comes to an end. So the Patriots would have to wait to pounce until after 2020. From a cap standpoint, New England could take on Brady's $25 million salary without issue. The Patriots are slated to have roughly $70 million to spend. Brady isn't the wisest of investments. But the Patriots can actually make it work next year, something Bill Belichick claimed they couldn't do in 2020 (a notion that is definitely debatable).

Would Bill Belichick actually want him?

Do you want Newton or Jimmy Garoppolo for two years at $15 million per year? Or do you want Brady at $25 million per year? If it's Belichick, he's probably picking Garoppolo or Newton. Though, I do think the coach has more respect for Brady than just about anyone else in the NFL. Belichick is also the least predictable man in the NFL. As much as the Belichick-Brady relationship turned icy, Belichick doesn't hold a grudge against players for business decisions, and he's always interested in doing what's best for the team. If Brady comes available, you can bet Belichick will at least consider a deal.

Story continues

But what if Belichick wasn't in New England anymore?

What if Belichick retired? Presumably, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would rise to the head coaching job. McDaniels and Brady are obsessed with each other. And you can bet McDaniels will want to work with Brady, even if the coach decides to pick Tim Tebow 2.0 in the 2021 NFL Draft. As much as Brady is declining and as much as he would be a risk at $25 million per year, it's a one-year deal. It wouldn't sting either party in a significant way (unless the Patriots gave up a big draft asset for Brady).

And how would the Patriots trade for Brady?

If Bruce Arians continues to indicate his discontent with Brady and the quarterback continues to post multiple-interception games, the Buccaneers might be OK with moving on from Brady -- maybe for a third-round pick. (New England has a compensatory third-rounder.) So the Patriots would have to make a decision: one year of Tom Brady or four years of a rookie like Jamie Newman, a developmental quarterback prospect out of Georgia. For a team that's looking at a fairly significant rebuild, it's not an easy call.

Would Brady want to return?

It's possible he doesn't like laying under the bus for Arians every week. And it's possible Brady even misses the Patriots' system and culture after one season away. But what about roster composition? Would he really want to play with the Patriots' skill players over the super-powerful Bucs? There's reason to believe New England can make a quick turnaround, even if they can't rival Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Gronk, Antonio Brown and O.J. Howard. The Patriots are currently slated to pick in the middle of the first round, where they'll be in range to get one of the top receivers or the top tight end. (That, of course, means Belichick will draft a guard or a defensive tackle.) And then there's that $70 million (which would shrink to $45 million after a Brady trade) to spend in free agency, where there are options like receivers Will Fuller and Allen Robinson and tight ends like Hunter Henry and Jared Cook. And New England boasts a really strong offensive line, even with Joe Thuney and David Andrews being pending free agents. (I think they'll re-sign Andrews, not Thuney.)

So you're saying there's a chance?

Yes. There's definitely a chance. The moving parts are, at least, possible. I'd give it a 5% chance. But -- there's a chance, nonetheless.

1

1