Could Garrett Wilson be Aaron Rodgers' next No. 1 WR with the New York Jets? 'He's special'

On the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," the New York Jets quarterback did not compare the former Ohio State wide receiver to his former Green Bay Packers wide receiver explicitly. But Rodgers did have high praise for Wilson, the reigning AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"What's 17 like?" former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards asked Rodgers after a Jets-Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice.

"He's special," Rodgers said. "He's so (expletive) quick, I'm like missing the wrong shoulder. He gets out of his breaks so quick.

"Yeah, he's special, though. Best part is, he's a good dude."

In his first season with the Jets, Wilson led the team with 1,103 receiving yards on 83 catches, catching four touchdowns after being the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Garrett Wilson had 1,103 yards receiving as a rookie with Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco throwing him the ball. What might he be capable of with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback?

But Buccaneers linebacker Devin White made it plain he doesn't see that Adams-Rodgers connection with any of the quarterback's Jets receivers.

"We played him three times, so I really kind of know (Rodgers). Like, I know him. He ain't got Davante Adams though …" White says during a joint practice between the two teams. "That's what I'm saying. I don't know his guy right now. He got a lot of guys. I don't know his guy."

In three seasons at Ohio State, Wilson had 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdown receptions on 143 catches. In 2021, he had a career-high in catches (70), receiving yards (1,058) and touchdowns (13).

The Jets have one more preseason game Saturday against the New York Giants before opening the 2023 season Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Kickoff against the Bills is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

