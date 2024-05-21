Could Bulls’ Patrick Williams sign an offer sheet with the Jazz?

The Chicago Bulls will have some big-time decisions to make this summer, and a lot of them will come to fruition in free agency. Patrick Williams will be an unrestricted free agent, and while the Bulls have his rights, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report thinks the Utah Jazz should sign him to an offer sheet.

“In the event he puts pen to paper for less than the max, signs a basic extension (140 percent raise) or the parties agree to wait until next summer, Utah has more than enough scratch to inflate the cost of other teams’ free agents—not unlike it did with Paul Reed last year,” Favale wrote. “Team CEO Danny Ainge and general manager Justin Zanik should consider doing the same with Patrick Williams. Granted, there’s more risk involved here. Even with injuries galore in his rear view—including season-ending surgery on his left foot this year—Williams will require a hefty offer sheet to really put pressure on the Chicago Bulls.

“And there’s no guarantee the folks in the Windy City match. They are the biggest wild cards this offseason, and Williams has yet to establish himself as a higher-volume offensive threat. Utah doesn’t need to care. The 22-year-old is a heady defender and capable of rumbling with bigger wings and forwards. If Chicago doesn’t match an offer sheet, the Jazz would meaningfully beef up their perimeter stopping power while unlocking some ultra-huge lineups featuring Williams, Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, John Collins or Walker Kessler and a guard.”

Losing Williams would be a very tough blow for the Bulls.

