Could Brady vs Manning move from the football field to the broadcast booth? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beaton discuss Tom Brady’s gigantic contract from FOX to broadcast games as soon as he hangs up his cleats. Could FOX utilize Brady just as ESPN has done with Peyton Manning? Will the big money thrown Brady’s way lure Peyton into the booth? And will the star quarterbacks of today’s NFL call it a career a few years earlier knowing they can make huge money as a broadcaster? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.