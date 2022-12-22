Could Aaron Rodgers be the Jets answer at quarterback next season? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the Packers possible roster overhaul during the offseason, a move that could have Aaron Rodgers looking to go elsewhere. Charles Robinson believes the Jets could be a good landing spot. Not only to give the Jets an upgrade, but to show Zach Wilson how to get it done along the way. However, Charles Robinson has his own strong opinions on Zach Wilson. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Watch Green Bay. It's going to be really interesting what Green Bay does with their roster when the season is over, because there's a really good chance, if you just go down that roster and look at the players that are all like 30 or older, a lot of them carry a pretty heavy cap hit. I mean, there's just a lot of money dedicated there that they can get rid of. I think there's a chance that Green Bay presses the button, says on a number of these veterans, we're not going to do this.

We're going to have to move on. And I think if that happens, it will put Aaron Rodgers in a situation where either he retires or he asks for a trade. No one would ever connect the Jets to Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. But in my mind, if I'm sitting there saying, OK, both from the avenue of the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, where would I want to go if I'm Aaron Rodgers?

I would think the Jets are really attractive. And if I'm Joe Douglas, what player would I want to put in front of Zach Wilson and see if a 2-year window of Aaron Rodgers could maybe help energize Zach Wilson, turn him around. They have some of the same traits, they have big arms. Maybe teach him some things.

I know, at least by showing him, I don't think Aaron Rodgers is going to teach anybody willingly at this point. But I would just pay attention to that. I still think there's a really, really good chance.

Everyone now, there's all the wide receivers are playing well for Green Bay, and jeez, Rodgers will come back and all this stuff. Eh, let's wait and see. I don't know that, that's a hammerlock situation there.

JORI EPSTEIN: OK, if we have one Charles saying that, I want to know what the other Charles thinks. Because yes, you might be able to see some great throws out of Aaron Rodgers, and yes, Rodgers might like playing with the defense. But C-Mac, do you think that a guy with Aaron Rodgers mouth on and off the field can go there and teach Zach Wilson how to be a pro?

CHARLES MCDONALD: I don't think Zach Wilson is worth teaching. It's been 21 games and he's showing you nothing. I don't know.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

CHARLES ROBINSON: There's that instant coffee.

CHARLES MCDONALD: It's not instant coffee, it's 21 starts and he stinks. He's been awful. He's been an active anchor on what's a playoff team.

I don't know, to me this is one of those situations like, when you know, you know. And at some point, I mean, I've been ready to call it for a while, but he just doesn't get any better anytime you put him in the lineup. So hell yeah, I'll be trying to get Aaron Rodgers next year.

Because I know for a fact, if I'm running the Jets [INAUDIBLE], I'm Joe Douglas, I'm looking at this and saying, I know for a fact, my starting quarterback next year is not currently on my roster. Because there's just no way that we can do it, that we can look those defenders in the eye, say yeah, you guys did such a great job this year, but we are going to run it back with Zach and Mike and maybe somebody. That's crazy. That's just crazy talk. So Zach, maybe he works out somewhere else, but with the Jets I just don't really see why you would even bother.